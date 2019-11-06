Lavonne Has Opened Its Doors At St Marks Road & We Can't Keep Calm!

All the dessert lovers in central Bangalore, we got some reason to cheer. Lavonne has opened it's doors in St Marks road. The ambience is Insta worthy, warm and upscale. It's one of those pretty cafés where you can go just to read a book, host a client meeting, or a romantic date with bae. Let's start with breakfast. They open at 8:30 am, so if you're an early bird who would like to have a quiet breakfast platter, you should just head here. They have on the menu, choice of eggs with toast and herbed potatoes, a good start to the day if you want to keep it light. Moving on, the French Benedict is really good, and the Lavonne breakfast combo is a good try if you like to add a dessert. Their pancakes, however, hands down wins your heart. It has a generous topping of seasonal fruits, a trio of couverture chocolate, bruleed marshmallows and a scoop of vanilla ice cream. The perfect way to start your day or end it. They have a wide range of beverages to choose, from Coffee variations to Dairy delights, Smoothies and Refreshers to suit your whims. Of course, we are here for the desserts and they have everything from Croissants, Cinnamon rolls, Muffins, Apple tarts, Cheesecakes, Apple pies, Gateaux eclairs are all delicious and bite-sized melt in the mouth heaven. Drop by to get a slice of this heaven.