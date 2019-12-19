While we’ve seen our fair share of quirky themes and decor in the city, this newly-opened restaurant in Jayanagar 4th Block takes it up a notch. Touted to be the first jail-themed restaurant in town, Central Jail promises you a taste of prison dining. With an imposing entrance and the model of an inmate to welcome you in, hanging bulbs and exposed brick walls add to the dingy effect. They even have numbered ‘prison cells’ for seating areas, and yes, they do have one numbered 420.

If you’re wondering what the food will be like, don’t worry. They seem to have stuck to safe options. Offering dishes across cuisines like Indian and Chinese, they have seafood, Andhra and tandoor specials to pick from. Noodles and chopsuey is a favourite here, though we quite liked the Honey Chicken and the fried rice too. The biryani, a bit more like pulao, is delicious, but don't judge it as a biryani! Had with Kadhai Chicken (or paneer), it's hardly prison food! And if it is, then we're likely to get up to some nefarious activities to sample it first hand. The rest of the food isn't much to write home about, although, the theme itself is reason enough to ‘get arrested’, we think.