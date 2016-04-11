Shopping In Central Bangalore? Shivajinagar Has A Haven For Budget-Friendly Furniture

A short walk from the Shivajinagar Bus Depot, Central Street has long been dedicated to furniture. Over here, you’ll see customers, new and old Bangaloreans, come by to pick up pieces for their homes. At most of the shops, you’ll find a mix of old and contemporary furniture. However, consider yourself warned, Central Street is not the place for intricately carved antique pieces or even stellar-looking 21st century designer pieces (the kind you see on Pinterest or fancy magazines). This is purely for people who prefer functionality over aesthetic and are on a budget.

There are steel almirahs, if you like things old school. You’ll find sofa sets in faux leather, wood, cane and iron. Tables (dining, coffee or study) with plywood or glass tops. For your home, you can pick up everything from newspaper racks to bedside tables, pooja cabinets, cupboards, beds (king and queen size) and sideboards. Office furniture (steel and wood desks, computer tables and chairs) are also easily available.

Not planning to stay in the city permanently or you don’t want to make a long-term investment yet? Drop by stores like Shacoor Brothers, Saleh Ahmed and Rahul Furnishing Centre to take home pieces on rent or lease. Apart from furniture, a few shops also sell mattresses from well-established brands to locally made bedding. Shops, at the Infantry Road junction (going towards Indian Express) also have on display lamps, lighting fixtures and chandeliers. If you’d like to frame art work or buy a few pieces made by (yet) unknown, local artists, Central Street has a couple of shops that specialise in framework too.