Fix Your Chaap Cravings At This Outlet In Sarjapur!

Are you looking for Amritsari type chaap in Bangalore, then head to Chaap Junction. Recently I got to know about this place and immediately decided that I should place an order. So ordered Afghani Chaap(which is my favourite) among chaap variants and Chaap masala with some butter naan. To my surprise, Afghani chaap was awesome, just as good as how I get in Amritsar, a very cheesy, creamy variant garnished with grated carrot and cauliflower When it comes to Chaap masala, was bit spicy(gravy) but chaap was really soft and tended and it went very well with butter naan. Overall my rating: Taste: 4.5/5 Packing: 4/5 No spillage Now I have found a place where I can get Amritsar kind of chaap anytime I crave.