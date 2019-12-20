Post Work Stress? This Outlet Is Here As A Saviour!

Cafes

Chaayos

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

789-B, 12th Main Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Chaayos: Over 800 varients of tea you could ever ask for, yummy food, great hangout place & the cutest place in the fanciest area. What more could you ask for? There's also a kid's special menu curated just for the kiddos, so this place is apt for all generations! Spread over the ground and the first floor, this place has ample indoor & outdoor seating. Lots of books to read & cosy corners for simple dates. MUST TRY : * Kulhad Chai * Aam Panna Iced Tea * Shahi Chai * Palak Patta Crispies * Loaded Open Parathas * Samosa Matar Chaat

What Could Be Better?

Couldn't have asked for more! Loved everything here!

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

