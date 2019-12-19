Misty Mountain's and Paragliding:Check Into This Hostel In Vagamon For INR 499

Nestled in the soothing green meadows of Vagamon, a small hill-town in Kerala, India. It's a travellers’ gateway to Nature in its purest form, away from the tourists and city life. The front yard at Zostel Vagamon overlooks a vast expanse of lush green hills while the backyard gives way to nearby tea estates. The common room is just like you want it to be — chilled out, graffiti on the walls, and bean bags. Offering mixed and women-only dorms for about INR 499 a night, and cute private rooms starting at INR 2,499. Even the private rooms retain the hostel quirk, with drawings on the wall, zany bed linen and minimalist decor. Oh, and also a PlayStation and few Board Games are fun to play while you're around the hostel. And since you’re in the Tea county, you can safely assume that good tea will be at hand and music to keep you company, it’s pretty much paradise. Do make time to check out a few plantation tours and hike up a few mountains. You won’t regret it. Activities like hiking, trekking, off-roading and ziplining, along with a memorable experience of paragliding. Offering traditional food, quiet surroundings, and an unexplored landscape. Just 3 hours drive from Kochi and 5 hours drive from Kodaikanal. Making it a perfect gateway to Zostel Vagamon!