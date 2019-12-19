Conversations With Your Squad Over Chai At Chai Days

Chai is always a favourite. Being a chai lover, I hate when the chai doesn't taste good as I am obsessed with chai. This new Chai Days place in BTM did not disappoint me ( Thank God ). A spacious space where you can relax and enjoy chai along with a good range of snacks. A great place to spend your evenings. We had the Ginger Masala Chai and Kashmiri Kahwa, along with Egg Puff and Chicken Bun. The Ginger Masala Chai was awesome. I ordered the Regular size which was sufficient, but being a chai lover. I will order for the Large size on my next visit. I just Loved the Chai. The Kashmiri Kahwa was good, but the number of nuts was very less. I think there should have been more nuts. The Chicken Bun was loaded with chicken and it tasted really good. The Egg puff was nice. It was a little different than the puffs we get on any other local bakery. So, there was a change in taste which I liked. Service could have been good as the person who was serving us was very confused. We were given a wrong order. And when we informed him, we were told that they had billed for 2 egg puffs, so we need to make another bill for the bun. When checked in the counter, the person told us that he had billed the right order, it was just the waiter who got confused.