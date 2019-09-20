This Restaurant Has Its Own Little World, Pop By This Beauty Now!

Chavadi- a gem of a place situated in Bannerghatta Road near IIM-Bangalore, provides amazing food and unique drinks. A place with vast seating space, Chavadi has a beautiful ambience with gorgeous seating space. On top of all this, the breeze at the rooftop will just make sure you have a wonderful experience. Coming to the service, the staff members were very welcoming and courteous. They made sure that we don't face any problems. Lastly, the food and drinks were great. Not only the service and the ambience, Chavadi made sure that we get satisfied with their delicious food and tasty drinks. The following are the dishes I liked and would recommend: Drinks: Jager Bomb Paan Mojito Saffron Punch Starters: Prawns Tempura with Prawn Crackers Lagan ki Boti Sesame Chilli Fish Main course: Lamb Keema Pizza Chicken & Mushroom Teppanyaki with Flat Noodles Desserts: Tiramisu Paan Matka Ice-cream A place which has got a charm of its own, Chavadi is a Must visit for everyone.