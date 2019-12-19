Koramangala's Best Place For A Casual Hangout And Small Bites

Casual Dining

Bob's Bar

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Raheja Arcade, Ground Floor, 1, 7th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Tried mouth-watering starters and amazing booze coupled with a very open ambience. The hospitality was unmatchable. Bob's Bar has both inside and outside seating arrangements.The menu is carefully curated and prices are fairly reasonable. We tried the Ghee-Roast Jackfruit, Gobi Manchurian, The Red Roast Egg, the delicious and simple Masala Dosa and much more. The must-try desserts include the Black Forest Cake, Coffee Cheesecake and Lancha. It can be your go-to place if you live in the Koramangala vicinity.

What Could Be Better?

A little bling never hurts. Maybe some artistic lanterns and lights is enough to give this place a level up appearance.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae

