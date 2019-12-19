Koramangala's Best Place For A Casual Hangout And Small Bites

Tried mouth-watering starters and amazing booze coupled with a very open ambience. The hospitality was unmatchable. Bob's Bar has both inside and outside seating arrangements.The menu is carefully curated and prices are fairly reasonable. We tried the Ghee-Roast Jackfruit, Gobi Manchurian, The Red Roast Egg, the delicious and simple Masala Dosa and much more. The must-try desserts include the Black Forest Cake, Coffee Cheesecake and Lancha. It can be your go-to place if you live in the Koramangala vicinity.