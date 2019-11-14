Visit This Outlet For Affordable & Yum Breakfast In Hsr!

Fast Food Restaurants

Arogya Ahaara

HSR, Bengaluru
4.6
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

AB Square, 13, 4th Main Road, Sector 5, HSR, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Arogya Aahara: This breakfast joint at HSR layout is a true delight for people around. The breakfast here is delicious and everything is priced cheap. Parking is an issue there. So preferably take 2 wheeler. I tried Kesaribhath & Kara bath combination which is called Chow-chow bath. Pineapple Kesari Bath was really yummy. And also ghee topped Masala dosa, so crispy and tasty goes well along with their chutney. Ended up with coffee and enjoyed my day. They have 2 corners 1 for takeaway and you can even order larger quantities of any dish like 1/2 kgs of Kesari bath or anything like that, which has different prices.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

