Make the most of the jaw-dropping prices at this all-day bar. The mojitos come in awesome combinations such as kafir-lime and lychee, and watermelon and basil flavours. The Bloody Marys too come with unique infusions such as Gauva-Balsamic and Tamarind Ginger. But the best pick of the lot are the Tall & Icy offerings. For just INR 225, you can get high on Long Island Iced Teas and Vodka Ginger Twists.

Price: Between INR 150-INR 225 plus tax