Check Out This Falls As You Drive Down To Mysore For A Road Trip

Located at about four hours from Bangalore, Chunchanakatte Falls is a spot to visit during monsoons and ideal for a weekend road trip with family or friends. Check this tiny waterfall as you drive down to Mysore and enjoy the view that it has to offer. Formed by the Cauvery River, Chunchanakatte Falls which is 60 feet tall and 350 feet wide, is a popular spot among the tourists visiting Mysore, especially during the monsoons. The drive from Mysore to Chunchanakatte Falls is about 55 kilometres and is a scenic one. However, it is best to go prepared with food and water along the way as there are no hotels or restaurants near the spot.

There is a popular belief that Goddess Sita took a holy bath at Chunchanakatte falls and hence the water still looks like it has a hint of turmeric and other herbs used for a Hindu ritual. We advise you to enjoy the scenic beauty of the falls from the designated viewpoints as it gets slippery, and the heavy flow of water during monsoons makes it unsafe to do so anywhere else. For the religious, pop by the the Kodandarama temple nearby. There is also a hydraulic power generating station installed at Chunchanakatte falls. The best time to visit is during monsoons and you can drive there via Mysore or Bangalore, perfect for a road trip.