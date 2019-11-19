Tick These Hidden Gems That Opened In 2019 Off Your Bucket List

Bangalore may be the IT city, but it’s filled with hidden gems that keep the culture alive and kicking. Whether it’s Champaca the bookstore hidden in a quaint verandah of a bungalow or Let’s Play climbing station in the basement of the KSFC Bhawan on Cunningham road, these few finds might just lead you down a path of being a culture vulture. 

Champaca

Hidden away in the quiet lanes of Edwards Road, Champaca is a bookstore, cafe and library space that overlooks an Avocado tree. Hosting a lot of events here, this makes for a great spot to spend your day working or eating some delicious food and reading a book. They even have a dedicated children’s section so you can take your tiny tots along.

Champaca

4.7

7/1, Edward Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Let's Play Climbing Station

The climbing gym is located in the basement of the KSFC Bhawan and is a great space for people to pick up a hobby after work and spend quality time with yourself. If you’re recovering from an injury and feel restricted by your body, the folks running the gym are also physiotherapists and will be able to guide you to climb. You can pick up climbing shoes at the gym along with gear. 

Lets Play Climbing

5.0

KSFC Bhawan, 1/1, Thimmaiah Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

Discovery

Discovery is a clothing store in Ashok Nagar dedicated to vintage and the disco era. With bling and jazz in their apparel, pick up some of their stuff if you want oomph in your wardrobe. They’ll take care of your whole attire including sunglasses, accessories and bags. Located opposite Cathedral High School, you will have to keep an eye out for their signboard.

Discovery

Opp. Cathederal High School, KS Thimayya Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Kitchen Planet

Kitchen Planet in Thippasandra has supplies that won’t break the bank. Crockery, utensils, storage boxes and gift items made of plastic and ceramic can all be found here. Teacup sets, juicer mixers, pressure cookers and artificial flowers are available here. You will have to keep an eye out on the bustling streets of Thippasandra.

Kitchen Planet

4.1

Shop 32, New Thippasandra Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

Autumnvilla

Autumnvilla in Jeevan Bhima Nagar stocks up on fresh flowers, dry flowers, artificial flowers and planters that you can use to decorate your space. Birdcages, aroma diffusers and mason jars will all definitely add beauty to your house. A small store, you better follow Google Maps so you don’t miss it.

Autumnvilla

4.3

514, Jeevan Bima Nagar Main Road, HAL 3rd Stage, New Tippasandra, Bengaluru

The Haveli

Located in the bylanes of Indiranagar, the Haveli will remind you of your ancestral home. With beautiful antique furniture, collectables, murals and period furniture, head on over to add a vintage vibe to your house. They even have Tanjore paintings made back in the 17th and 18th century as well.

The Haveli

4.0

4020-A, 1st Cross Road, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Beruru

Beruru on Lavelle road is a great store for gardening accessories and decor. Patio furniture, plants and planters in brass, terracotta and ceramic start at INR 500. Planters in the shape of Buddhas, elephants and leaves will keep your space in zen mode. The store is located inside Go Native.

Beruru

25, Lavelle Road, Shanthala Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Japan Travel Cafe Azuki

Japan Travel Cafe Azuki off Residency Road is like a mini-Japan in the heart of Bangalore that also serves as an informal cultural centre. From being greeted by dolls in traditional clothing to enjoying the posters and art, they offer so much more than food. Try the matcha milk, and omurice bowl, and end with mochi. You can even learn Japanese here.

Japan Travel Cafe Azuki

4.4

Miyajima House, 3rd Floor, 2nd Cross, Residency Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Urban Magiq

Urban Magiq in Richmond Town is a one-stop-shop for authentic antique furniture, some of which are over a century old. Lampshades, vases, chess tables and sofas can be found here in beautiful and intricate patterns and designs. You can even sell your old furniture or have it upholstered and upcycled here.

Urban Magiq

24, Opp. Johnson Market, Leonard Lane, Richmond Town, Bengaluru

Arabian Tea Cafe

This small hole-in-the-wall cafe in Frazer Town serves a whopping 64 kinds of tea. The most popular one on their menu is their tandoori chai, but we personally quite enjoyed the Sulaimani and Zafrani too! Prices here start from as low as INR 10 and you can stuff yourself with sheekh kababs, cutlets and spring rolls while you're at it.
Arabian Tea Cafe

4.2

150, MM Road, Pulikeshi Nagar, Bengaluru

