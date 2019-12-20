Check Out This Occasion Wear Store In Meenakshi Mall For Some Gorgeous Ethnic Wear!

Want to look lit this wedding season and have heads turning when you walk past? Look no further than Soch in Meenakshi Mall. Whether it’s a saree and blouse combination in georgette material or even something basic like cotton, you can find it here in beautiful designs and patterns. Lehenga blouse sets, chudidar sets and anarkalis here are beautiful and made by designers from across the country.

Kurtas and pyjamas, skirt and kurta combinations are some products you can find here as well. Pair them with a dupatta and make your Pinterest dream come true. Tunics are available for the modern woman. If you’re particular about the style of stitching, you can choose to pick up dress material and get it stitched according to your own whims. It is priced on the higher side but once you see the intricate handwork, you will know it’s worth it.

