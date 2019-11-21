This Store In Meenakshi Mall Is A One-Stop-Shop For All Your Shopping Needs!

Shoppers Stop is a one-stop-shop for all your shopping -- essentials or luxury products. With brands like Aurelia, ONLY, Steve Madden and W, choose from Indian office and occasion wear as well as western wear if you’re going out for a party or need formal wear for that important meeting. Check out lingerie from brands like Enamor, Triumph and Jockey for a full wardrobe upgrade, and walk out with a new set of clothes.

Men, go crazy with ethnic wear, formals, party wear and accessories like watches, ties, shoes and bags. With brands like Puma, Lee, Celio, Calvin Klein and UCB, you’ll be sure to find something that fits your mood and personality. With prices starting at INR 100, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find something within your budget!

