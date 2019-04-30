ShakesBierre: An Awesome Upcoming Brewery At MG Road

ShakesBierre is a huge place in the heart of MG Road, at the top of Eva mall, brewery will take your heart. Spread over 3 levels, this place is big enough so that you will find a place whenever you visit. It also has two separate room for private parties and karaoke and rooftop party arrangements are also done according to the need. Now coming to the main part of food and drinks: Recommended cocktails: *The devil gets his due: A whiskey-based cocktail with cucumber and apple. Refreshing! *Break the ice: A sweet and sour cocktail with vodka and elderflower. * In a pickle: A tequila flavoured cocktail with lime pickle. Food: *Shakesbiere Special Chips: These are made out of potato, tapioca and banana. One bowl is not enough to satiate your craving, it is so yum that you will definitely need to order more. * Podi Idli: The best one! Small idlies are served with spicy and tangy chutney which complements with it quite well. The use of gunpowder in the idlies took the whole dish to another level. *Crispy chat: One amazingly innovative dish: Crispy eggplant, bitter gourd and spinach chhat is layered with tamarind sauce, mint chutney and peanut. *Fish Tacos: The perfectly spiced juicy fish pieces are served in an open taco form. *Moroccan Lamb Shank Tagine: Served with perfectly cooked lamb curry served with a base of khaskhas. Overall an amazing place with good food, ambience and service. Will definitely visit again