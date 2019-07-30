Check Out This Cute Tropical Lounge In Indiranagar!!

I happened to very randomly visit this place and instantly fell in love with Lono. The ambience is really attractive with plants all over. They have indoor and outdoor seating. The indoors is also very beautifully done. Greenery everywhere, something that you don't get to see much in most of the lounges in Bangalore. We just had a couple of drinks and pizza and everything was amazing. They have an interesting menu and I'm quite sure the rest of the food is good as well.