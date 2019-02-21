Check Out This Chic New Bar In Koramangala

This place looks Uber cool with a great ambience. The place looks amazing, especially in the evenings. We were very impressed with the staff and service. The draught beer was really good. They have 1+1 on draught beer and cocktails from Monday-Thursday. And coming to the food we tried the spinach corn patties, malnadu mutton chops, ma veg pizza, chilli Prawns, tandoori chicken, stir-fried potatoes and a spicy pork dish. The staff are kind enough to custom make a few dishes the way you like it. I am definitely going back to The Fixx!