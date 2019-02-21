Check Out This Chic New Bar In Koramangala

img-gallery-featured
Bars

The Fixx

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

757, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

What Makes It Awesome?

This place looks Uber cool with a great ambience. The place looks amazing, especially in the evenings. We were very impressed with the staff and service. The draught beer was really good. They have 1+1 on draught beer and cocktails from Monday-Thursday. And coming to the food we tried the spinach corn patties, malnadu mutton chops, ma veg pizza, chilli Prawns, tandoori chicken, stir-fried potatoes and a spicy pork dish. The staff are kind enough to custom make a few dishes the way you like it. I am definitely going back to The Fixx!

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

Bars

The Fixx

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

757, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default