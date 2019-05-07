Check Out This Latest Pub 'Night Owl' Located In The Heart Of Bangalore!

Night owl is spread across two floors in the building right opposite to Conrad. The ambience is pretty simple with a lovely view from the place. They have a huge range of cocktails, mocktails and other drinks. Iron man, cotton candy Margherita, apple pie on the rocks were among the cocktails we tried. Cucumber cooler and mango bloom mocktails were the best picks among the mocktails for a summer night!!! Brownie shake, Oreo shake and snicker shake are something that must be tried! We did try a large number of starters and all of them were delicious!! Dal makhani tart, seafood rasam, lamb bao and mini vada pav's were the clear winners for us. Do try the 2 different versions of chicken biryani they serve. Last but not the least end your meal with the scrumptious Choco lava kulfi dessert which was absolute yum!!!