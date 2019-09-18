Hangover Brewery, Great food, Ambience, service and enough space in short. The menu here has several options for both veg and non-veg. The starters stuffed mushrooms was creamy and perfectly cooked with great flavours. The dim sums we're good too. The pasta here is worth mentioning, a definite must-try. In desserts, the Brownie cheesecake is a must-try. A word about the staff here, very helpful and courteous.
Check Out This New Brewery At Koramangala, Now!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
- Wi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
