Check Out This New Brewery At Koramangala, Now!

Breweries

Hangover Brewery

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.3
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

RB Arcade, 2, 20th Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Hangover Brewery, Great food, Ambience, service and enough space in short. The menu here has several options for both veg and non-veg. The starters stuffed mushrooms was creamy and perfectly cooked with great flavours. The dim sums we're good too. The pasta here is worth mentioning, a definite must-try. In desserts, the Brownie cheesecake is a must-try. A word about the staff here, very helpful and courteous.

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

