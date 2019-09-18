Check Out This New Brewery At Koramangala, Now!

Hangover Brewery, Great food, Ambience, service and enough space in short. The menu here has several options for both veg and non-veg. The starters stuffed mushrooms was creamy and perfectly cooked with great flavours. The dim sums we're good too. The pasta here is worth mentioning, a definite must-try. In desserts, the Brownie cheesecake is a must-try. A word about the staff here, very helpful and courteous.