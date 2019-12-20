Light Up Your Mood With Good Food & Drinks At Millennials!

Another add on to JP Nagar. Millennials will offer you some good food and drinks along with the good ambience. A place which you can visit with friends and family. A good range of menu which offers Indian and Continental with their twist. So, what did I eat ?? Let's start with the drinks. I had the Dr Syringe which had Vodka and Gin along with Green chilli and sweet and sour syrup. This drink was light with the taste of spicy, sweet and sour. A good in taste and great looking drink. Recommended. I also tried the Millennials on Fire. The way it was presented, it was amazing. This drink had Vodka and Brandy along with Pineapple Juice. Very appealing to the eyes. Give it a try. For food, we had Crispy Avacado and Crispy Beetroot Puri. A healthy twist to the Pani Puri. The taste was amazing, fresh and one of my favourites for sure. The Puri's were filled with salsa and topped with Beetroot and Avocado Curd Also, giving a healthy twist to chat was Muesli Chat. A healthier version to Bhel Puri which was made of Muesli. A great accompaniment with drinks. Pan-seared Sea Bass for Mains was good. The orange and carrot sauce was something new. It was a little sweet but went well with the fish. The fish just melted into my mouth. The mashed potato served with it was creamy and tasted good. In Desserts we tried the Dates and Toffee Pudding which was again amazing taste. The sweetness was perfect for my taste as it was not extremely sweet. A good dessert to end the meal. A very cordial staff. A great place to spend your weekend.