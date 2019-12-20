Why Cheeni Kum On Old Airport Road Will Take Care Of All Your Snacking Needs

While Anand Sweets takes care of everybody’s sweet cravings, Cheeni Kum next door is all about the basic Indian need to constantly snack on delicious savoury stuff. Enter the store and you will be handed their really cute and eco-friendly jute bags to begin your shopping spree. Not convinced about what to pick? Little bowls of the store’s offerings are kept for you to try before you make a wise snacking decision.

There is so much choice in the store, that you might be gobsmacked. Regions covered included Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, UP, Bengal and South India. There’s fried, roasted and even baked goodies on offer. Ready to mix and eat Jhal Moodi, Sev Puri, Bhel Puri jostles for space with aam papad, flavoured chikkis {there are several kinds from simple peanut to malai ones}. Farsan or mixtures, spicy pani puri kits, bhakarwadi, kachoris line the shelves as do the those tradition Indian cookies such as the Nan Khatai. Muruku and Nipattu, and a huge selection of apalam {papad} complete South India’s contribution to this store.