Chef Ishant Khanna's Additions To Our Favourite Luxury Brewery

Spice Terrace is an epitome of North Indian cuisine and surely they perfected it. Chef Ishant Khanna has added an extra touch to the new menu and we were blown. Spice terrace is one of the premiere microbreweries in Bangalore in JW Marriott. As the name suggests, it is a terrace poolside restaurant overlooking the city on one side and the giant JW property on the other. Among the new dishes, I must recommend trying the Rajma and Dhingri ki Galawti, Bhatti Da Kukkad, Sarso Mahi Tikki, Chownk ki Tikki. The mains have our favourite Dal Makhani, Kalonji Bhindi, paneer kurkure and Chicken Dum Biryani! We tried this with Tandoori Roti and Lacchaa paratha. Drop in for the taste of north India on your palette!