Online food delivery service, Chefkraft, will now be serving up heathy, delicious breakfasts at its new digs — a cafe on Indiranagar’s 12th Main.
Breaking Bread
You know already how much the LBB Crew loves Chefkraft, and he we found out that they’re opening a cafe just down the road from our office, we were ecstatic. Located on the fourth floor of Volt Energy Club {a gym}, Chefkraft’s first cafe is bringing freshly-made healthy bites to Indiranagar. And they’re bringing a whole new menu, introducing sandwiches, smoothies and even breakfast — eggs, homemade cereal and quinoa porridge are a few things you can expect to see. We’re excited to try the spinach and goat cheese omelette and the baked yoghurt with fresh fruit!
Budget Brekkie
They’re also reasonably priced, currently everything on the menu goes for INR 150, except for the Rejoov cold pressed juice for INR 80 — seems its good for you and for your pocket, too! The cafe is currently open from 8am-11am, and only serves breakfast. Although, we also hear they’re releasing their full menu soon, so watch this space for more.
