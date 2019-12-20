You know already how much the LBB Crew loves Chefkraft, and he we found out that they’re opening a cafe just down the road from our office, we were ecstatic. Located on the fourth floor of Volt Energy Club {a gym}, Chefkraft’s first cafe is bringing freshly-made healthy bites to Indiranagar. And they’re bringing a whole new menu, introducing sandwiches, smoothies and even breakfast — eggs, homemade cereal and quinoa porridge are a few things you can expect to see. We’re excited to try the spinach and goat cheese omelette and the baked yoghurt with fresh fruit!