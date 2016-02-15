Online Food Delivery Service Chefkraft Introduces Smoothies and Gourmet Pizzas

If, like us, you’re also a fan of this online food delivery service (about which we spoke at length here), then this might just make you happier. Chefkraft has just added a selection of pizzas and smoothies to their menu and we can’t wait to try them out. The pizzas, listed under their Specials category, include two options – the Habanero Chicken & Feta Pizza and for vegetarians, the Habanero Cottage Cheese, Caramelised Onions and Roasted Bell Peppers Pizza. Thanks to the easy-to-assemble packing, all you need to do is layer the pizza with the toppings and bake it in the oven, as per the instructions. And, voila, you have fresh gourmet pizzas within no time!