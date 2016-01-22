Their gourmet sandwiches and burgers (Vietnam Bahn Mi, Falafel and Pita Sandwiches, Chickpea and Brie Burgers) have a fan in us too. We would love to try their new Japanese additions such as sushi, Udon and Soba noodle soupy broths, the Indonesian Nasi Goreng fried rice and the Japanese Fried Rice with Edamame and Yakitori Chicken.

Chef Kraft has also recently added Party boxes (veg and non-vegetarian starters in Indian and Asian flavours, serving up to four people) to their menu along with a rather elaborate Spiced Whole Roast Chicken, served with an Orange Sauce, Herbed Cous Cous and Garlic Greens. Now if only, they would add some of their sinful desserts from Red Fork (the good folks from Red Fork own Chef Kraft), we would be ecstatic.