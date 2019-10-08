Chefs Here Would Make You Go Crazy Over Some Amazing Vegetarian Dishes!

Street Storyss: Opened just 3 months back in Bangalore, It already bagged the Iconic Modern Indian Veg Restaurant in Bangalore by Times Hospitality Icons 2019. With simple & minimalistic decor with more of green around. The place has got a nice vibe once we enter. Appreciate the fact they do have a small plant on every table. Dropped by a quick dinner with friend & listing my favourites among which is a must-try. Considering the regular rains, Tom Yum Soup is a must that perfectly fits for the climate. Loved the cutlery which is used to serve the soup. Started with Mango chilli coconut drink. With the offseason for mangoes, they saved the mango pulp well & made this drunk which tastes almost like fresh fruit. In the small plates, Ordered Thai Corn cake & Pan Fried Dimsums. * Thai Corn Cake as soft as a cake with lots of flavours on it. Very smooth & it only gets better with the peanut nibbles around it adding to the texture. * Pan-Fried Dimums – May looks awkward, But they taste amazing.. esp with the naga chilli sauce that is served. MustTry For Large Plates, settled with the restaurant recommendations which are Rajma Ghee Kichidi, Mumbai Chilli Paneer Fried Rice Biryani, * Rajma Ghee Kichidi – Never thought I would be a fan of such a simple dish… But with that ghee dropping on the bowl when mixed well... It tastes so good & comforting… will be coming regularly just to taste this one dish. * Mumbai Chilli Paneer Fried Rice Biryani – Street dish doing justice to the restaurant name ‘ Street Storyss’. What makes it best is the paneer cubes cut to small cubes tossed along basmati long grain rice giving it more flavour. Bell peppers only makes the dish more worthy 😊 No better way to end my meal rather than with Gulkand Kheer topped with real rose petals tastes soo good. Not too sweet, but gives a very nice feeling