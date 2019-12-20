Not Quite A Darshini: Pickle Dosa, Paddu, And Anjoor Halwa At Chetty's Coffee

We have to say that the Pickle Dosa was our absolute favourite. The dosa had been slathered with a lime chilli paste and was really outstanding and went rather well with a piquant roasted tomato chutney. The paddu {aka little dumplings} made from a dosa-like batter was deep fried and crunchy {they didn’t go soggy even with the long journey from BEL Road}. Thumb up also to the crunchy vadas. While the Shevige Bath and idlis were standard affair, the Anjoor Halwa, a sticky gooey halwa made with figs was sinful with an extra smattering of ghee.