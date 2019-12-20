Taking the simple darshini-style South Indian tiffin up a notch, in a quick service format, is Chetty’s Coffee on New BEL Road. With some interesting variations on the humble dosa.
Not Quite A Darshini: Pickle Dosa, Paddu, And Anjoor Halwa At Chetty's Coffee
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: Sandal Soap Factory
Shortcut
Chow Down
Puddu, Pickle Dosa, Anjur Halwa
Sip On
Filter Coffee
Winning For
For simple but fantastic South Indian dosa, upma, vada and idlis. Plus, some interesting variations.
Lowdown On The Ambience
We’ll be honest… the food from Chetty’s Coffee was sent to the LBB office for a review. So we will not mislead you about the ambience. Go try it out yourself and let us know how the place is.
What's On The Menu?
We have to say that the Pickle Dosa was our absolute favourite. The dosa had been slathered with a lime chilli paste and was really outstanding and went rather well with a piquant roasted tomato chutney. The paddu {aka little dumplings} made from a dosa-like batter was deep fried and crunchy {they didn’t go soggy even with the long journey from BEL Road}. Thumb up also to the crunchy vadas. While the Shevige Bath and idlis were standard affair, the Anjoor Halwa, a sticky gooey halwa made with figs was sinful with an extra smattering of ghee.
So, We're Thinking...
We didn’t try the filter coffee, but with South Indian snacks what better than a hot cuppa to go with. Also, everything was pretty much drenched in ghee, a good thing {ghee is known to improve the taste of nearly everything} and a not-so-good thing {too much ghee is equal to calories}. But we are definitely going to check out Chetty’s Coffee for their pickle dosa.
LBBTip
They also do Avalakki Dosa {dosa stuffed with poha} and Beetroot Vegetable dosa.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
- Nearest Metro Station: Sandal Soap Factory
Comments (0)