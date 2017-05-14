Chic Magnets And Bangalore Days: Get It All From Sunny Skies & Starry Eyes

Everything from Sunny Skies and Starry Eyes: all their stuff is drool worthy! This store is a go-to for all stationary hoarders. Their quirky handmade postcards are too beautiful and you wouldn't want to post it to anyone! Priced at INR 50 each, it makes for a fantastic gift to spoil your friends! Plus a recent initiative called '100 Days of Bangalore' by the artist will make you walk the lane of nostalgia. All of it is compiled into a small cute illustration book called "Bangalore" with a subtle brown cover. They also sell magnets and you can send them a message if you want customised goodies! Oh, you'd splurge all your money on their cute little button badges costing only INR 50. Most of the badges depict something unique from our ooru and you can't not buy them! The best bit? Their utter love for packaging! And the store name is so dreamy, what else do you need!?