Chic Oxidised Jewellery For Any Occasion

img-gallery-featured
Jewellery Shops

Oxidised Junk

    What Makes It Awesome?

    They have super quirky and elegant oxidised jewellery that goes well with anything. Their statement necklaces are a must-have. Go ahead and create a simple office look or go bohemian with accessories from Oxidised Junk. P.S: this is an exclusively online store and they ship products across India and its Free Delivery for orders just above ₹250

    What Could Be Better?

    The delivery to other towns can be a little fast!

    How Much Did It Cost?

    Under ₹500

    Best To Go With?

    Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids

    Jewellery Shops

    Oxidised Junk