They have super quirky and elegant oxidised jewellery that goes well with anything. Their statement necklaces are a must-have. Go ahead and create a simple office look or go bohemian with accessories from Oxidised Junk. P.S: this is an exclusively online store and they ship products across India and its Free Delivery for orders just above ₹250
Chic Oxidised Jewellery For Any Occasion
Jewellery Shops
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The delivery to other towns can be a little fast!
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids
