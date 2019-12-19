Their Sumptuous Chicken Roast Biriyani Is What Makes One Come Back For More

Casual Dining

Andhra Ruchulu

Jayanagar, Bengaluru
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

The President Hotel, 79/8, Diagonal Road, 3rd Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Online Order : I keep ordering from Andra Ruchulu and they never fail to disappoint me. I want to highlight their delicious chicken ghee roast biryani which is a must try! A very unique combination of chicken ghee roast and biryani is something which I had for the first time. I would highly recommend everyone to try this out.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Bae

