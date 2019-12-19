Online Order : I keep ordering from Andra Ruchulu and they never fail to disappoint me. I want to highlight their delicious chicken ghee roast biryani which is a must try! A very unique combination of chicken ghee roast and biryani is something which I had for the first time. I would highly recommend everyone to try this out.
Their Sumptuous Chicken Roast Biriyani Is What Makes One Come Back For More
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 800
- Delivery Available
- Nearest Metro Station: Jayanagar
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Bae
