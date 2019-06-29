Sweet, Smokey Or Fiery: Chicken Wings You Need To Sink Your Teeth Into

img-gallery-featured

“I have the right to life, liberty and chicken wings!” comedienne Mindy Kaling had once announced, and we could not agree more. What’s better than a good plate of chicken wings to soak up those pint(s) of beer on a night out? From a unique chipotle sauce to the classic BBQ coating, we give you the lowdown on our favourite wings in town. We dare you not to drool!

T.G.I Friday’s

Open up a menu here and you’ll find not one, not two, but four kinds of sauces to drench your wings in. Combine that with their Happy Hour offers and you are bound to be a happy camper. If it’s your first time here, look no further than the Jack Daniels Tabasco sauce version. You won’t leave disappointed. Promise.

Bars

TGI Friday's

4.0

Royal Meenakshi Mall, 4th Floor, Bannerghatta Road, Hulimavu, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Tayabb’s

Imagine chicken wings slathered in fiery peri-peri masala and then grilled in a tandoor. The result is a crisp, slightly charred at the edges, juicy pieces of chicken, which are so good that we feel like ordering seconds and thirds. That, in a nutshell, are the fantastic Peri Peri Chicken Wings at Tayabb’s.

Fast Food Restaurants

Tayabbs

3.9

34/2, Meanee Avenue, Tank Road, Ulsoor, Hermit Colony, Sivanchetti Gardens, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Plan B

Ask any young Bangalorean for their Tuesday afternoon plans and they’re bound to reply with two simple words: Plan B. Indeed, this joint (which has three locations in the city) has become a staple for its amazing wings-and-beer offers. Mango Ginger, Asian Kick, and Teriyaki, the sheer variety in sauces will keep even the finicky foodies satisfied. And if you’re feeling particularly adventurous with spice, might we recommend the ABS sauce to douse your wings with?

Casual Dining

Plan B

4.2

20, Castle Street, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Arbor Brewing Company

Apart from their craft beers which we love and have raved about here, we are also fans of Arbor’s chicken wings. We love the version, which comes doused with Bourbon sauce. If you prefer a less tangier taste though, opt for their BBQ sauce.

Breweries

Arbor Brewing Company

4.4

Allied Grande Plaza, 3rd Floor, 8, Magrath Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Brewsky

In case you’re the type to wipe a plate clean without breaking a sweat, Brewsky has just the dish for you. Their Wings Platter offers a fair share of pieces coated in different sauces and rubs. They even offer a side of dips (as if we didn’t love the flavours already). We especially loved the Fried Wings here. Eating them might be a messy affair… but with a happy belly, who cares?

Breweries

Brewsky

4.2

Goenka Chambers, 4th & 5th Floor, 55, 19th Main Road, 2nd Phase, JP Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Prost Brew Pub

Did you know that “prost” means cheers in German? We’re sure to raise a toast to them… and their delicious wings. After all, this is the place to get your plate of chicken wings drizzled in a Mexican-inspired Chipotle sauce. We’re not kidding! Now, how do you say “dig in” in German?

Breweries

Prost Brew Pub

4.2

749, Near Maharaja Hotel, 80 Feet Road, 4th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Social

Besides the Tennessee wings that have us drooling, Social Offline has our attention for another reason: their Death Wings challenge. Consider yourself a master of spice and heat? They’re going to make you an offer you can’t refuse! Finish a plate of their Death Wings single-handedly and you can win a free glass of lemonade. Even if you can’t, worry not – water’s on the house.

Bars

Whitefield Social

4.1

Phoenix Market City, Ground Floor, 29, Whitefield, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Black Rabbit

We’ve raved about their burgers before. We’ve eyed their bacon dishes longingly. But now, we also love The Black Rabbit for the finger-food that has us coming back for more. They have a Southern Fried Chicken Wings unlike wings from other parts of town. Give it a shot next time you’re feeling particularly adventurous.

Bars

The Black Rabbit - Escape Hotel & Spa

4.1

Escape Hotel & Spa, 770, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Open Box

Wings lovers everywhere, your time has finally come! The Open Box brings together two favourites — wings and 65 sauce. How we love the heat of the sauce. Pair them with one of quirky cocktails here (my pick is the Drip Me Tight) for best results. Perfect for those die-hard Indian souls. Win!

Bars

The Open Box

4.0

Halcyon Complex, 4th Floor, 9, St. Marks Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Miller’s 46 Steak House And Bar

Ah! Dear ol’ Millers is an old haunt of most Bangaloreans. Located in Vasanth Nagar, meat lovers throng to the restaurant for its salivating dishes. The highly-acclaimed wings even come in an assortment of sauces. Is mild your style? They’ve got you covered. Love a spice-laden treat? The hot wings are recommended. Either way, the wings at Millers are (dare we say?) killer.

Casual Dining

Millers 46

4.3

46, Millers Road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Hard Rock Café

Their Rockin’ Wings are slow-roasted and served with a Blue Cheese dip. They even offer two smashing sauces (Classic Rock and Heavy Metal) to demolish. #BingeOn

Bars

Hard Rock Cafe

4.4

40, Opp. LIC Building, MG Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default

Connie’s Restaurant And Steakhouse

The residents of Kamanahalli (or ‘Kamanhattan’ as we call it) swear by Connie’s chicken wings. Their servings are generous (10 pieces a plate) which means that even the most gluttonous foodie is bound to meet their match at Connie’s. It’s no wonder they’ve declared themselves the “Place to Meet for Meat”.

Casual Dining

Connie's Restaurant & Steakhouse

4.3

305, Nehru Road, Peace Layout, Kammanahalli, Bengaluru

image-map-default

The Only Place

This iconic restaurant never seems to wane in popularity. They’re known for their burgers and steaks, but let’s be honest, their wings are also a winner. Expect no frills here — The Only Place is all about honest, flavoursome food. Thus, their (sizeable) wings are generously coated in a classic BBQ sauce. Get your plate with a side of nostalgia here!

Casual Dining

The Only Place

4.2

Siddam Setty Complex, 13, Museum Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

image-map-default