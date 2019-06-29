Sweet, Smokey Or Fiery: Chicken Wings You Need To Sink Your Teeth Into

Ask any young Bangalorean for their Tuesday afternoon plans and they’re bound to reply with two simple words: Plan B. Indeed, this joint (which has three locations in the city) has become a staple for its amazing wings-and-beer offers. Mango Ginger, Asian Kick, and Teriyaki, the sheer variety in sauces will keep even the finicky foodies satisfied. And if you’re feeling particularly adventurous with spice, might we recommend the ABS sauce to douse your wings with?