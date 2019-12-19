Chilling In Coorg? Spend A Tranquil Afternoon By The Waters Of This Little Known Reservoir

A short, picturesque drive from Dubare, Chikhole Reservoir is a quiet spot far from the tourist crowds that are a Coorg staple. You can take a relaxed drive here while soaking in Coorg’s magnificent greenery. Chikhole Reservoir, a small dam that served the local fields, is calm water body that’s nestled in forest land and surrounded by graceful hills.

It’s perfect for a lovely picnic with the fam or with bae. And you can spend your time here sitting by the waters and marveling at the pretty sight. The crowning glory of the reservoir is the crested cascade that the dam forms and the waters gushing through make for a great view and are worth capturing. Then check out the rest of the lovely town, with our top things to do in Kushalnagar.

