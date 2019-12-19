A hidden gem, near Kushal Nagar, Chikhole Reservoir makes for a serene spot to picnic by when you are in Coorg.
Chilling In Coorg? Spend A Tranquil Afternoon By The Waters Of This Little Known Reservoir
Great For
Shortcut
A hidden gem, near Kushal Nagar, Chikhole Reservoir makes for a serene spot to picnic by when you are in Coorg.
What Makes It Awesome
A short, picturesque drive from Dubare, Chikhole Reservoir is a quiet spot far from the tourist crowds that are a Coorg staple. You can take a relaxed drive here while soaking in Coorg’s magnificent greenery. Chikhole Reservoir, a small dam that served the local fields, is calm water body that’s nestled in forest land and surrounded by graceful hills.
It’s perfect for a lovely picnic with the fam or with bae. And you can spend your time here sitting by the waters and marveling at the pretty sight. The crowning glory of the reservoir is the crested cascade that the dam forms and the waters gushing through make for a great view and are worth capturing. Then check out the rest of the lovely town, with our top things to do in Kushalnagar.
What Could Be Better
The crested cascade might not always be on display and depends on whether the dam’s gates are open or not. Still, the rest of the scenery should make up for the disappointment.
Pro-Tip
Pack a picnic basket if you plan to spend more than a few minutes here.
Comments (0)