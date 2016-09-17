New to Whitefield area of Bangalore and wondering about things to do and see with kids? Don’t worry, we have your back. This area has, in many ways, developed into a singular town of its own with a distinct cultural taste and plenty of activity options. Here’s a list of activities that are a good blend of fun and excitement!
Top Places And Things To Do With Kids In Whitefield
Baby Sensory
Located at Brigade Metropolis, Mahadevapura, this program for infants up to 13 months has sensory activities designed to stimulate mind and brain development. The parent or caregiver is equally involved in the programmes and he/she understands their role better in a child’s early development years.
Age group: Infants from birth to 13 months
Toddler Sense
A follow-up to Baby Sensory, this program caters to toddlers from 1 to 5 years. Expect similar stimulating programmes on a higher level. Motor skills too come into play here.
Age group: 1 to 5 years. The sessions are held separately for 1 to 2-year-olds and 2 to 5-year-olds.
Magic Garden, VR Bengaluru
A soft play area for kids under 5 years, it also has models of garden creatures like the snail, caterpillar, butterflies, making it absolutely a delightful place for toddlers. And, did we mention the use of ‘soft’ material? That makes it totally safe for your precious ones too!
Age group: 0 to 5 years
Funcity, VR Bengaluru
A global name in the field of entertainment, Funcity is now at VR Bengaluru. With a wide arena of play zones, games, and fun rides that include dashing cars, bowling alley, a happy swing, tunnels to crawl through, a trampoline illuminated with neon lights, and much more for the entire family, this surely makes for a happy and exciting outing.
Age group: 2 to 10 years
The Little Gym
This is a place all parents dream of. It provides an experiential learning environment for kids between 4-12 years through structured programs. From motor-skill development to gymnastics to parent-child programs to dance and martial arts, the child is given the opportunity to seamlessly graduate from one level to next. They also conduct some awesome theme birthday bashes. On select Friday and Saturday nights, parents can even opt for a break time from kids; kids thrive in a safe environment while the parents can enjoy the kid-free time.
Age group: 4 months to 12 years
The Courtyard Activity Centre
A warm and cosy ambience welcomes kids and adults to let loose here with some fun activities to do. While the kids have the chance to unleash their talent, you could also take up a hobby course and explore your creative side. The set-up is warm and friendly, giving you a chance to meet other parents over some coffee and snacks. And, hey, you could even shop for some unique knick-knacks!
Age group: 1 year upwards
Klay Prep schools and Day Care
A pre-school that also provides an enriching environment for kids who enrol for after school and day care facilities, the activities include Abacus, language classes, Taekwondo, music and art classes, among others.
Age group: 6 months upwards
Chinnappanahalli Lake Park
This small but well-maintained lake outlined by a children’s park and a jogger’s trail is tucked away in an obscure and less-known corner of AECS layout, Brookefield, near Kundalahalli. You can spend some quiet evening time, strolling along watching the sunset while having your kids have some fun time at the play area.
Age group: Suitable for all ages
RnR Fit, Whitefield
‘RnR Fit’ and ‘Rhythm N Rhyme’ fall under the same banner called Get Active India. RnR fit is based on the fact that kids have a lot of energy and need to learn to channelize the same thus kids above 4-years are introduced to Gymnastics which is a sport neglected in India.
Age group: 5 years upwards
Rhythm and Rhyme
It is the only program in Bangalore that introduces learning and movement through music. They also have specifically designed fitness programs for autistic kids. Apart from this, they also conduct birthday parties that revolve around their core concept.
Age group: 5 years upwards
Amoeba and Blu-O at Phoenix Market City Mall
Amoeba’s arcade games, a 5D theatre at Amoeba, Blu-O’s bowling, fun rock climbing in the outdoors are some of the fun elements that attract kids and parents to this mall.
Age group: Three years upward to participate in the activities
This story was originally published on Buzzing Bubs.
