Childhood Memories Reloaded At Candy Cloud!

Candy Cloud Factory Located at - Jyoti Nivas College Road, Koramangala, Bangalore Ambience: The cute and sweet joint, with pink and green colour combination wall. Must say as per menu the infrastructure has been kept in mind and it's a perfect combination which will make you imagine yourself in a mini Disney land. I tried some of the things from the Sweet menu. -Cotton Candy Burritos -Mocha: Mocha ice cream, Cocoa Puffs, chocolate sauce, chocolate vermicelli, and Cappuccino twister. Time for some new avatar of Burritos which was a roll with the candy stuffed with different ice creams and nuts. It was very tasty and delicious. -Mango Candy Apple Jack's Cereal Milkshake: Healthy milkshake which was quite in sweet. The best part of the of this milkshake is they import cereals from outside of India -Pizza Triangles: Amazing Crispy pastry stuffed with Pizza flavoured filling. Loved it -Unicorn Freak Shake: This will have you dreaming of fairytale lands where clouds are made of cotton candy and the skies are painted in rainbows. This freak Shake was very presentable and very good at the taste and surprisingly new flavour -Chilli Potato Shots: Cheese and Chilli stuffed potato shots. -Cajun Fries with Salsa: French Fries with the amazing salsa. Service and Staff: No words left to praise them a perfect example of great service was quite a professional quick. Staffs were friendly, courteous and well mannered. A must recommend the place for Candy Lovers. Great Job by Candy Cloud Factory Team.