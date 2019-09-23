This Beautiful Cafe In Frazer Town Will Just Make Your Day Special!

On a drive back from MG Road, somewhere around Frazer Town, hunger hit me hard. Checked online for any good cafes or restaurants in the vicinity. Mambos was listed amongst the top picks. Without hesitation, decided to try my luck. Since the restaurant is on the side of a busy road, finding parking would be a challenge. You may find a spot on one of the side roads. As I entered the restaurant, I instantly liked the decor. Greenery and beautiful wooden furniture. One section has swings for seating, How cool is that? Although the restaurant isn't vastly spacious, they have made good use of the space. There is a separate space designed in a contemporary style with different decor and furniture. Being a nature lover, I decided to go with green plants and wooden furniture. The servers were very polite and I picked Pizza, Chicken Salad and my all-time favourite Ferrero Rocher milkshake. Amongst other choices were burgers and sandwiches and a selection of milkshake and coffee. The food was really tasty especially the Salad and pizza. The Milkshake was good except it had too much-whipped cream for my taste, but if you like cream, you'd love it. At the end of a tasty lunch, my wallet didn't lose many calories and I was happy. I recommend this place for a quick bite during or in between meals or for a full-fledged feast with friends. If you can sort out parking and get a seat, you're in for a treat.