The taste of Old Europe is brought to the streets of Bangalore directly from Hungary. Savoury and desserts in the Chimney cake cones are like out of this world. The rolls are filled with stuffing which are incredibly delicious.
Head Out This Place For Delicious Chimney Cake Cones
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
The space is always crowded as it a good place. Need more outlets soon.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Big Group, Bae
Also On Kurtoskalacs
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)