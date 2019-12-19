Head Out This Place For Delicious Chimney Cake Cones

Dessert Parlours

Kurtoskalacs

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

130, 17th H Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The taste of Old Europe is brought to the streets of Bangalore directly from Hungary. Savoury and desserts in the Chimney cake cones are like out of this world. The rolls are filled with stuffing which are incredibly delicious.

What Could Be Better?

The space is always crowded as it a good place. Need more outlets soon.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Big Group, Bae

