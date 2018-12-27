Want to try chimney cakes in Bangalore. Well, it's right here in Koramangala 5th block. There are three kinds to choose from: Savoury chimney cones, Dessert chimney cones and chimney cakes. The Butter chicken and Magic shrooms chimney cones are good some options. The cones are filling and worth the money.
Chimney cakes? Yes please!
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With
Family, Bae, Big Group
Also On Kurtoskalacs
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 900
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)