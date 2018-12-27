Chimney cakes? Yes please!

Dessert Parlours

Kurtoskalacs

Koramangala, Bengaluru
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

130, 17th H Main Road, 5th Block, Koramangala, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

Want to try chimney cakes in Bangalore. Well, it's right here in Koramangala 5th block. There are three kinds to choose from: Savoury chimney cones, Dessert chimney cones and chimney cakes. The Butter chicken and Magic shrooms chimney cones are good some options. The cones are filling and worth the money.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With

Family, Bae, Big Group

