Experience Into The Wild At This Wildlife Sanctuary Near Munnar

Nature and wildlife enthusiasts, head to Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary near Munnar, Kerala. The Wildlife Sanctuary is located at about 60 kilometers from Munnar and spreads across 90 square kilometers in the Idduki district of Kerala. You can take a train to Ernakulam from Bangalore and drive down to Munnar, take a direct bus to Marayur (the closest town to Chinnar) from Bangalore or fly down to Kochi and drive to the sanctuary. The Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary is a thorny scrub forest and is one of the richest in Kerala in terms of the number of flora and fauna that resides here.

It is rich with about 1,000 species of medicinal plants and flowering plants and is home over 225 recorded species of birds and also the endangered species of Giant Grizzled Squirrel of India. Spot Indian star tortoise, endangered giant squirrel, Albizia Iathami and mammals such as elephant, tiger, leopard, gaur, sambar, spotted deer, and Nilgiri Tahr. Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary is also known for its eco-tourism activities organised jointly by the forest authorities and the local tribal communities that further provide livelihood and protect the cultural heritage of the tribes of Hill Pulayas and Muthuvans.

The entry fee to the wildlife sanctuary is INR 10 for Indians and they charge extra for still and video camera and the entry fee for a child is INR 5 (below 12 years). While you are there, experience river trekking, trek up the natural trail to the watchtower or trek to the Thoovanam falls on paying a nominal fee and getting permission from the forest authorities. The wildlife sanctuary is open from 6:00 AM to 6:00 PM on all days.