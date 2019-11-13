Let's Gogh: Check Out This Brand For Amazing Urban Sketching Workshops

Mayuri Choudhary, a marketing consultant and freelance writer was inspired by her travels and has started conducting urban sketching workshops across the city. With her new brand Chirp Chirp Fly, she has started conducting workshops on a new art form — you don’t need to think too much while creating the scenery and you can use any medium (something basic like a notebook and pen also works). Mayuri conducts three-hour urban sketching workshops that are rather basic. The workshops include basic elements like how to visualise and capture the city from where you’re standing, how to capture the 3-D aspect and put it down on paper.

Running the workshops with the aim of picking up observation skills, Mayuri starts you with sketching from her travel photos. Costing INR 1,500 per workshop, the class is inclusive of materials like rough sheets, watercolour papers, fine liner pens and original high-quality pictures from her travels (that you can use to create your final piece). We suggest checking out these classes for a meditative time with yourself creating art and to pick up a fun skill. Since Mayuri doesn’t have a studio of her own, follow her social media to know when and where her next workshop is happening.

