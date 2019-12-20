Artisanal Chocolates, Anyone? Try Out These Amazing Treats At Fantasie Fine!

Fantasie Fine Chocolates was established in 1946. They have retail stores across Mumbai and Pune. The brand was reinvented and revamped by Zeba Kohli who is the third generation Chocolatier in the family. They have a wide range of artisanal chocolates that are drool-worthy. Their recent innovative line of chocolates includes Indian flavours like Kachori, Agra Petha, Saunf, Sambar and Indian Fusion (which has a mithai flavour to it). Apart from this, there's an array of chocolates like Mint, Mocha Mousse, Almond Marzipan, Sea Salt Caramel, French Hazelnut and more. Another interesting line of chocolates they have is their Flower Power Collection which comprises of Rose, Lavender and Marigold. The Original Collection comprises of Mint Herb Chocolates and Medicinal Chocolates which is made with chilli, black pepper and is supposed to be eaten with a drop of honey. The Premium Selection includes Gluten-Free Brownie and Pure Classic Brownie which is treated for Brownie Lovers. There's Ruby and Blond Chocolate too. There is also a Swiss Collection of chocolates. The exotic bars of chocolates is another pick for those who love nutty Chocolates. There's Pistachio, Pecan, Brazil Nuts, Cranberry, Blueberry, Hazelnut, Macadamia Nuts etc. There's something for everyone's palate and the variety they offer will make a Chocolate Lovers dream come true