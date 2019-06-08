Ranveer Singh To Virat Kohli: Men, Slay Wedding Looks With Outfits From This Studio

Why should women have all the fun during wedding season? Dear Men, head to Chola Fashion in Shivajinagar and look dapper at all weddings lined up, including yours. If you are the groom-to-be, a visit to Chola Fashion should sort you out. Known for their bespoke wedding couture, Chola Fashion specialises in sherwanis and tuxedos. Started in 1995, they are known for their affordability and timely delivery of orders. With modern silhouettes mixed with rich Indian fabrics and vibrant colours, each outfit is made with the utmost care and personal supervision of the designer duo: Sanjay & Shammy Choraria.

Find floral jodhpuri jackets, pleated anarkali kurtas and tailored suits in rich fabrics made to suit your style at Chola Fashions. Explore fabrics like raw silk to crepe silk in sherwanis with various embroideries like zari and crystals to make you shine bright like a diamond at your wedding. The velvet sherwani jacket with the ivory pleated Anarkali kurta for men is the writer's pick to ace it like Ranveer Singh this wedding season. They also have personalised offers for customers.

