Want To Spend Your Christmas Getting Tipsy & Eating Roasted Turkey? Check Out These Brunches

What a better way to get jolly for the Christmas season than by supplying yourself with unlimited wine and delicious turkey roast. We’ve put down the best brunches happening this holiday season so get ready to get warm and toasty.
Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel At Brigade Gateway
With the whole of Christmas wrapped up in their hotel - from tree lighting, carol singing and brunches, head on over to get into the festive mode. With a stunning spread of traditional favourites, try the live salad bar, cold meat section, varieties of cheese, Indian food like Biryani and seafood! Ranging between INR 2,500 (without alcohol) to INR 3,500 for food with alcohol (plus taxes), check out their brunch.
b Cafe, Shangri-La Hotel
b Cafe at Shangri-La is hosting an amazing brunch with all the festive favourites like Roast Turkey, Suckling Pig, live grills, Christmas pudding and more. With prices starting at INR 2,750 plus taxes, get tipsy on some delicious wine and traditional Christmas-sy food.
CUR8, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru
Feast on spiced desserts and plum cakes along with delicious traditional dishes that will get you into the festive mood. With Santa giving out special gifts for the little ones, enjoy the activities with your family and loved ones. Costing INR 2,750 inclusive of taxes for the brunch buffet, you can also choose the buffet options with champagne or sparkling wine at additional prices.
Hyatt Centric One MG Mall
With a live band, access to the swimming pool and a children’s play area so you can have all your time with bae -- we can’t imagine what else you can expect from a fabulous Christmas brunch. Oh, that’s right -- turkey roast and flowing wine! With a delicious main course, starters and dessert, all this costs INR 2,100 including taxes.
One Atria Cafe
One Atria Cafe in Radisson Blu is hosting a fun Christmas brunch with all the traditional dishes like Roaster Turkey and Suckling Pig along with delicious desserts and boozy beverages. With the brunch ranging between INR 2,500 to 3,500 (exclusive of taxes), this brunch will make sure you get lit by the end of the afternoon!
