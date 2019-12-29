Get A Lit Start To The Holiday Season With Phoenix Marketcity’s Christmas Celebrations!

‘Tis the season to be merry, and Phoenix Marketcity Bengaluru has a lot of cool things in store for you this festive season! You can’t help but feel the holiday cheer with all that they’ve got planned this December!

Believe it or not, they will be unveiling that tallest Christmas tree in the country this Friday. At a whopping 75 feet, this Christmas tree and installation are done by renowned Spanish Installation Artist & Sculptor - Manolo Rubio. Following that, get your shopping spirit ready for an exclusive European themed Christmas market at the World of Christmas! Get access to a tempting range of Christmas decorations and much more, from all over the world.

The festivities continue with an evening of entertainment. Feast your eyes on a host of awesome things at the mall. The celebrations will be inaugurated with fireworks, a show by international Carnival Dancers, followed by carol singing, a juggling act and of course a special appearance by Santa Claus! Guns n Roses and AC/DC fans, there’s also going to be a tribute band performing live here. So get ready to rock!