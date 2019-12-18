'Tis indeed the season to be jolly and we all know why Santa has such a big tummy. So why should he have all the fun? You too can tuck into some fantastic food be it roast chicken or traditional roast turkey. No matter what you eventually eat though, make sure it is a feast. So forget about toiling over the oven, we're making things a bit easier for you with our shortlist of the feasts where you can instead stuff yourself! It is after all the final week of 2019. Why not end it with a culinary bang!
Here's Where to Book Your Festive Christmas Feast Right Now
The Only Place
The Only Place is an iconic restaurant in the city that brings people together for its amazing turkey and chicken roast. With gravy, mashed potato, stuffing, boiled veggies and garlic bread, be sure to try the famous apple pie with whipped cream or ice cream. Costing INR 850, this is definitely a spot you must hit this Christmas.
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Koshy's
Koshy’s Christmas Special includes dishes like Roast Turkey, Kerala Duck Roast Curry, Roast Duck, Barbequed Pork Chops, Pork Spare Ribs and the traditional Plum Pudding. Get ready to take your family out and pamper them with this season’s special menu. With costs starting at INR 300 per dish, we think you might get it for an affordable price too!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
The Reservoire
Be sure to check out the Christmas menu at The Reservoire in Koramangala. From traditional mulled wine, eggnog, they also have special cocktails like MistleToe, North Pole and Sleigh Ride. In the main course, they have Hoppy Beer Chicken, Chicken Cordon Bleu and Grilled Portofino Fish.
- Price for two: ₹ 1400
Salvadores
Take your family and loved ones to the elegant Salvadores for some delicious Christmas delicacies. Comprising of dishes like Roast Turkey with stuffing, Roast Leg of Lamb, Grandma’s Roast Chicken and other treats, you’re sure to have a merry time. You also get a complimentary glass of wine!
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
Toscano Wine Connection
With the Christmas menu spread across all their branches, make merry and get your spirits high with traditional Christmas dishes, a special mulled wine counter and even a Christmas Day brunch. Enjoy red wine sweetened and spiced with cinnamon, cloves and orange zest.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Social
Social celebrates Christmas with a season special menu from December 18 to 31. From Pumpkin Parathas to Vindaloo Sausage Fry, you can try some delicious drinks like Reindeer Fuel (a rum-based cocktail) and Treat Your Elf. Be sure to check out the Sizzling Plum Cake with custard, chocolate and nuts. Prices start at INR 180 so head on over to get your spirits high!
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
Raahi
Raahi has a special set menu for Christmas on December 24 and 25 for lunch and dinner. With veg and non-veg menu, you can choose from turkey, chicken, potato poi, pumpkin kulcha and crispy Okra. Be sure to try their mulled wine and if you don't enjoy alcohol, there are mocktails on the menu as well.
- Price for two: ₹ 2000
