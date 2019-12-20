Pass On Your Season's Greetings With These Cute Christmas Cards

'Tis the season to be jolly, and we're already in the Christmas spirit. So when we found Anamika's profile on Instagram selling the cutest Christmas cards, we were sold. We're not kidding about the cute part. We found a card featuring a fox looking up at a Christmas tree that just stole our heart. Another one has a penguin holding a balloon while standing on top of a present. There are plenty more where these come from. The common theme is snow, Christmas trees and animals - three of our favourite things! If you want to place an order, all you've got to do is DM Anamika on Instagram. Price for each card goes up to INR 80 (including the transport charges), and you can pay via Google Pay. She will then send it to you via registered post. That's pretty romantic, we think. Your card will be delivered to you within seven working days though, so make sure to plan in advance. Anamika also does custom greeting cards, but these take more time to complete (she has a full-time job as an architect!) and cost about INR 150 each.