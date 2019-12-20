Bookmark Chulla Bhatti For An Amazing Buffet At Great Prices!

Recently been to Chullah Bhatti Grand, well before I could even think of what's in store for me, their ambience and setup mesmerized me. The entire setup is based on village theme, I was just awestruck at the decor. Overall a 5/5 the way they have kept the ambience looks. Now coming to food: Starting with a welcome drink(Cranberry based) and Tomato soup just yum yum Starter: From Palak patta chaat to Dahi bhalla, the only place I had better than this dahi bhalla ia famous from Chandni Chowk, this one was competing Other starters included * Stir-Fried * Jamaican Potato * Crispy corn * Malai Paneer * Stuffed mushroom All were scrumptious This itself was so tasty and filling that I was finding it hard to have the main course, yet tried my hands with Daal makhani and shaam savera(palak kofta curry). Let me tell you by far best daal makhani I had, just so creamy and tasty. Sham savera was awesome tomato Now my favourite part, the desserts: * Awesome gulab jamun * Delicious halwa * Best Mangi panna cotta * Unique Chocolate coins * Tasty kiwi cake * Yummy phirni * Great sweet lassi And many more, that I could not try due to their grand buffet. They just stand by their name, grand buffet Overall rating: Food: 5/5 Ambience: 5/5 Service: 5/5 Hygiene: 5/5