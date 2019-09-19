Check Out This Quirky Home Decor & Apparel Store In Garuda Mall

Accessories

Chumbak

Garuda Mall, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru
4.1

Garuda Mall, 2nd Floor, Magrath Road, Ashok Nagar, Bengaluru

Great For

What Makes It Awesome

With a 750 square feet area, Chumbak’s new store in Garuda Mall promises all of its signature products. Look out for a new collection of apparel (for men and women), footwear, their endless list of mason jars, clocks, rugs, crockery, bedspreads and more), and accessories such as phone cases, laptop sleeves, and other tech accessories. Tees with funky patterns like auto-rickshaws and cycles on them, this is available for both men and women. Pants, dresses and shorts in bright colours will definitely make your outfit stand out.

We don't know where to begin on the home decor and accessories, plates and platters with ethnic motifs, furniture with traditional prints go with any other pieces in your house. Cushions, serving trays, copper tumblers, floral cake servers...we can go on! Laptop bags with their popular owl designs, sling bags, juttis, mandala earrings, bracelets and gorgeous scarves will make great additions to your wardrobe. Pencil pouches and sunglass cases have adorable writings on them. All these make for great gifts as well. Head on over to the store in the mall to know what all they have on display!

Pro-Tip

Chumbak releases new collections every season so in case you can't find it in the store, check out their online platform. 

Other Outlets

Chumbak

Indira Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

520, Chinmaya Mission Hospital Road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru

Chumbak

Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru
4.2

145, Commercial Street, Tasker Town, Shivaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Chumbak

Orion Mall, rajaji nagar, Bengaluru

Orion Mall, 2nd Floor, Brigade Gateway, Dr. Rajkumar Road, Rajaji Nagar, Bengaluru

Chumbak

Krishnaraja Puram, Bengaluru

Phoenix Marketcity, 1st Floor, F-53, Whitefield Main Road, Krishnarajapura, Bengaluru

