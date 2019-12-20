The City's Only Brazilian Restaurant Loads You Up On Meaty Barbecues And Brilliant Desserts

The meats (chicken, pork sausage, and beef) come to you on a stake and the server cuts out a section of the meat for you to gorge on, almost like you would if you were doing a barbecue for yourself at home! Each of their meats is cooked differently so as to bring out their characteristic flavours, so do try everything they offer.

Don’t fret if you are vegetarian because there’s plenty on offer such as spaghetti, an okra and pumpkin dish, beans, barbecued pineapple, fried banana and a selection of salads. The desserts here are to die-for. Try the caramel pudding here and you will forget all your worries.