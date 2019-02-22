Peeps In And Around Kanakpura - This Coworking Space Hosts Live Gigs And Events.

Started by Arti Subramanian, the co-working space used to be a dusty coffee factory that is now refurbished into the lovely two-storied building. While the first floor is fully dedicated to co-working, the ground floor is open to leisure based activities and is open to public. The Circular Square is also equipped with a cafe, library, breezy garden and open patio to sit back and relax in. You can also opt to hire the ground floor space for a few hours for meetings. The hourly charge is INR 500, and prices go up with add ons.

Workshops and courses are regularly conducted here as well, so in case you’re intrigued - check out their website to know what’s happening. With the intent to create a community in Kanakapura, Arti invites theatre groups and musicians to perform at her space. For those of you looking to spend your weekends doing something different, head to The Circular Square.